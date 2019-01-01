American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:57 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Electric Power beat estimated earnings by 2.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $300.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Electric Power's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|1.46
|1.13
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|1.43
|1.18
|1.15
|Revenue Estimate
|3.73B
|4.36B
|3.88B
|4.14B
|Revenue Actual
|4.10B
|4.60B
|3.80B
|4.30B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
American Electric Power management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.87 and $5.07 per share.
