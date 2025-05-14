May 14, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On American Eagle Outfitters

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO issued a profit warning and withdrew its full-year 2025 guidance on Tuesday.

The retailer said it expects first-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, a 5% decline from the prior year. Comparable sales are projected to be down around 3%, with the American Eagle brand down 2% and the Aerie brand down 4%. The company said it anticipates an operating loss of approximately $85 million, or $68 million on an adjusted basis.

American Eagle withdrew its full-year guidance due to broader macroeconomic uncertainty. While American Eagle said it entered the second quarter with better inventory positioning, the company is still actively reviewing its forward strategy and product performance.

American Eagle shares fell 4.8% to trade at $12.11 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on American Eagle following the announcement.

  • BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained American Eagle Outfitters with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $15 to $11.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $10 to $9.

Considering buying AEO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
