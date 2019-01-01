ñol

Antelope Ent Hldgs
(NASDAQ:AEHL)
0.792
0.002[0.25%]
At close: May 27
0.775
-0.0170[-2.15%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low0.76 - 0.8
52 Week High/Low0.67 - 7.7
Open / Close0.76 / 0.79
Float / Outstanding5M / 6M
Vol / Avg.13.7K / 229K
Mkt Cap4.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-383.07
Total Float5M

Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Antelope Ent Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$-2.670

Quarterly Revenue

$33.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Antelope Ent Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Antelope Ent Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) reporting earnings?
A

Antelope Ent Hldgs (AEHL) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)?
A

Antelope Ent Hldgs (AEHL) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 2, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Antelope Ent Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:AEHL) revenues?
A

Antelope Ent Hldgs (AEHL) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 2, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

