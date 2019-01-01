Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$154.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$154.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Adtran using advanced sorting and filters.
Adtran Questions & Answers
When is Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) reporting earnings?
Adtran (ADTN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.19.
What were Adtran’s (NASDAQ:ADTN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $184.7M, which beat the estimate of $182.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.