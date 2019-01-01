Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adtran
Adtran Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) was reported by Rosenblatt on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting ADTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.49% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) was provided by Rosenblatt, and Adtran initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adtran, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adtran was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adtran (ADTN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Adtran (ADTN) is trading at is $18.87, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
