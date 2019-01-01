QQQ
Range
9.81 - 9.81
Vol / Avg.
3.9K/18.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 10.8
Mkt Cap
141M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.81
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
Adara Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Adara Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adara Acquisition (ADRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adara Acquisition (AMEX: ADRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adara Acquisition's (ADRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adara Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Adara Acquisition (ADRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adara Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Adara Acquisition (ADRA)?

A

The stock price for Adara Acquisition (AMEX: ADRA) is $9.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:49:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adara Acquisition (ADRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2019.

Q

When is Adara Acquisition (AMEX:ADRA) reporting earnings?

A

Adara Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adara Acquisition (ADRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adara Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Adara Acquisition (ADRA) operate in?

A

Adara Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.