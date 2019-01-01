Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.4.
Revenue was up $4.76 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Archer-Daniels Midland's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.34
|0.89
|0.99
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.50
|0.97
|1.33
|1.39
|Revenue Estimate
|20.21B
|17.93B
|17.88B
|16.38B
|Revenue Actual
|23.09B
|20.34B
|22.93B
|18.89B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Archer-Daniels Midland using advanced sorting and filters.
Archer-Daniels Midland Questions & Answers
Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
The Actual Revenue was $14.9B, which missed the estimate of $16.1B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.