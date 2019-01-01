Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.4.

Revenue was up $4.76 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Archer-Daniels Midland's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.34 0.89 0.99 1.05 EPS Actual 1.50 0.97 1.33 1.39 Revenue Estimate 20.21B 17.93B 17.88B 16.38B Revenue Actual 23.09B 20.34B 22.93B 18.89B

