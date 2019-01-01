ñol

Archer-Daniels Midland
(NYSE:ADM)
88.99
0.68[0.77%]
At close: May 27
88.93
-0.0600[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low86.76 - 88.95
52 Week High/Low56.91 - 98.88
Open / Close88.12 / 88.93
Float / Outstanding502.3M / 562.7M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 4.3M
Mkt Cap50.1B
P/E16.38
50d Avg. Price90.12
Div / Yield1.6/1.80%
Payout Ratio27.81
EPS1.86
Total Float502.3M

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Archer-Daniels Midland reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.900

Quarterly Revenue

$23.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$23.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.4.

Revenue was up $4.76 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Archer-Daniels Midland's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.34 0.89 0.99 1.05
EPS Actual 1.50 0.97 1.33 1.39
Revenue Estimate 20.21B 17.93B 17.88B 16.38B
Revenue Actual 23.09B 20.34B 22.93B 18.89B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Archer-Daniels Midland Questions & Answers

Q
When is Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) reporting earnings?
A

Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Q
What were Archer-Daniels Midland’s (NYSE:ADM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.9B, which missed the estimate of $16.1B.

