Nasdaq, Archer-Daniels-Midland And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ as his final trade on CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades.”
On April 25, Nasdaq reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results, posting adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, missing market estimates of 65 cents per share.
The company's sales came in at $1.117 billion versus expectations of $1.114 billion. Nasdaq also announced a 9% increase in quarterly dividend to 24 cents per share.
Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM as his final trade.
On April 30, Archer-Daniels-Midland posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, beating the analyst consensus of $1.36. Quarterly revenues of $21.85 billion missed the street view of $22.27 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland sees FY24 adjusted earnings per share of $5.25-$6.25 versus the $5.57 estimate.
In a separate press release, the company said that its global regenerative agriculture program expanded to more than 2.8 million acres in 2023, exceeding its 2 million acre goal.
Liz Young of SoFi picked Global X Copper Miners ETF COPX.
Price Action:
- Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 1.9% to close at $60.72 on Thursday.
- Global X Copper Miners ETF declined 1.1% during Thursday's session.
- Nasdaq shares fell 1.5% to close at $61.52 during Thursday's session.
Image: Shutterstock
