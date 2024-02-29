Maize and Blue Stock Pitch Competition 2024 Showcases Analytical Excellence With Surprising Results, Including A Bearish Call

Loading... Loading...

The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan hosted the expanded Maize and Blue Stock Pitch Competition on Feb. 9, welcoming an impressive lineup of eight final contestants, an increase from the previous year.

This competition, sponsored by William Blair & Company, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco and Thrivent Financial, provided a platform for students from diverse academic backgrounds to exercise their stock analysis skills and pitch investment ideas to seasoned professionals.

While previously restricted to only Maize and Blue Endowment Fund members within the Ross School, the competition expanded to allow students from different disciplines to compete and included non-fund members such as one from the university's College of Literature Science and Arts (LSA) and one from the university's College of Engineering. Six competitors were from the Ross School of Business.

The competition's updated criteria for 2024 mandated presentations on U.S. publicly traded companies with a market cap of at least $100 million and at least $2 million of daily trading volume from October through December 2023, excluding ADRs, ETFs and other securities.

The challenge embraced both long and short investment theses, enriching the competition with an array of strategic perspectives.

Each contestant showcased exceptional diligence and strategic thinking, offering valuable perspectives on their chosen stocks. (Note: Two names are anonymous per request.)

First Place: Jayant S. Namdhari - A Persuasive Bear Case on Him & Hers Health

Jayant S. Namdhari, a sophomore from the Ross School of Business, won first place with an incisive short thesis about Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS.

Namdhari meticulously argued that the market overlooked the company's high-churn business model and limited potential for recurring revenue.

Namdhari highlighted the intensifying competition within the sector and the overestimated total addressable market (TAM), which the contestant believed would force the company to revise its long-term targets downward.

Namdhari's analysis concluded with a price target of $5.98, predicting a significant downside for the company based on these overlooked factors. (Hims & Hers Health closed at $9.85 as of Feb. 8.).

Second Place: Dylan Castro - Bullish on Garrett Motion's Future

Securing second place, Castro, a sophomore from the College of Engineering, presented a bullish thesis on Garrett Motion Inc. GTX.

Castro's research focused on the positive impacts of legislative developments on cybersecurity and emissions regulations, which he anticipated would drive significant sales growth over the next five years.

His analysis praised GTX's superior innovation capabilities and the company's emergence from restructuring, adding a distress premium to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) to account for the higher returns demanded by investors. Castro's detailed discounted cash flows (DCF) forecasting supported a price target of $13.35 by December 2025, underscoring his confidence in GTX's growth trajectory. (Garrett Motion closed at $8.28 as of Feb. 8).

Third Place: Contestant A - Long Thesis on Burford Capital

Contestant A earned third place with a long thesis on Burford Capital Limited BUR, emphasizing the company's unique position in the market.

The contestant pointed out how confidentiality, information asymmetry and Burford's established reputation provided a significant first-mover advantage.

Additionally, the size of its assets limits competition and offers diversification benefits, bolstering the investment case. The analysis highlighted recent settlements in key cases and predicted a price target of $26.70, reflecting the contestant's optimism about Burford's potential for growth. (Burford closed at $14.36 as of Feb. 8).

Valerie Sherr and Adam Cox Tie for Fourth Place

Valerie Sherr, a junior from the Ross School of Business, presented a thesis on Adeia Inc. ADEA as an attractive long investment opportunity, focusing on the company's extensive patent portfolio and transition to OTT business.

Adam Cox, also a junior from the Ross School of Business, showcased a short thesis on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, detailing the significant headwinds faced by the retailer, including ocean freight challenges and increasing competition, with a price target of $150.

Honorable Mentions: The competition also awarded several honorable mentions, with each contestant presenting detailed analyses and investment theses on various companies.

Contestant B's Honorable Mention for a long thesis on Dlocal Ltd DLO highlighted the stock's potential for recovery from a recent short report with a price target of $29.65, citing strong cash flows and a mispriced valuation due to industry misunderstandings.

Rashmi Nair, a senior studying economics and cognitive science from the College of LSA, issued a short on Foot Locker Inc FL with a price target of $20.71. Nair critiqued Foot Locker's e-commerce strategy and margin pressures, predicting difficulties in stabilizing market share amidst aggressive competition.

Vijay Rudraraju, a senior from the Ross School of Business, made a bull case for Gogo Inc GOGO, arguing against the overblown concerns of competitive threats, setting a price target of $13.79 and forecasting TAM growth through strategic offerings.

Looking Ahead: The Maize and Blue Stock Pitch Competition 2024 displayed the analytical prowess and strategic acumen of its participants and set a high standard for future competitions.

As these aspiring financial analysts move forward, their insights and methodologies will undoubtedly contribute to the evolving landscape of investment analysis.

Reflecting on the event's success and its contribution to the educational landscape at Michigan, Corey Tobin, partner at William Blair & Company, shared his admiration for the participants' work: "The quality of work at the competition was outstanding, including some of the best ideas and analyses I’ve ever seen at a student event.”

He added, “Efforts of Professor Pedram Nezafat and the investor mentors are absolutely elevating finance education at Michigan, and preparing students well for entering the industry. I look forward to seeing what next year holds."

The competition is a testament to the University of Michigan's dedication to fostering a rich educational environment where students can explore and refine their investment strategies, preparing them for successful careers in finance.

