Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Agree Realty
Agree Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) was reported by JMP Securities on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $81.00 expecting ADC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.31% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) was provided by JMP Securities, and Agree Realty initiated their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Agree Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Agree Realty was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Agree Realty (ADC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $81.00. The current price Agree Realty (ADC) is trading at is $69.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.