Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.970
Quarterly Revenue
$98.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$98.3M
Earnings History
Agree Realty Questions & Answers
When is Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) reporting earnings?
Agree Realty (ADC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.39.
What were Agree Realty’s (NYSE:ADC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.1M, which beat the estimate of $27.3M.
