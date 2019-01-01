Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 22
EPS
$3.370
Quarterly Revenue
$4.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$4.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Adobe using advanced sorting and filters.
Adobe Questions & Answers
When is Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reporting earnings?
Adobe (ADBE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)?
The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.95.
What were Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $1.7B.
