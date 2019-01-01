QQQ
Range
0.36 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
645.4K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 2.3
Mkt Cap
47.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
128.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its product portfolio includes DSUVIA and Zalviso for Moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company's products under pipeline are ARX-02 and ARX-03. The majority of its revenue is generated from DSUVIA product sales in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's (ACRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ACRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1241.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)?

A

The stock price for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) is $0.3726 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) reporting earnings?

A

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) operate in?

A

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.