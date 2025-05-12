This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Steve Barger upgraded Federal Signal Corporatio n FSS from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $110 price target. Federal Signal shares closed at $89.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded the rating for Wayfair Inc. W from Hold to Buy and announced a $40 price target. Wayfair shares closed at $32.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann upgraded ACI Worldwide, Inc . ACIW from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $60. ACI Worldwide shares closed at $46.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded the rating for Marriott International, Inc . MAR from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $226 to $303. Marriott International shares closed at $257.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $21 to $23. Teva Pharmaceutical shares closed at $16.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

