This Wayfair Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Steve Barger upgraded Federal Signal Corporation FSS from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $110 price target. Federal Signal shares closed at $89.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded the rating for Wayfair Inc. W from Hold to Buy and announced a $40 price target. Wayfair shares closed at $32.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann upgraded ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $60. ACI Worldwide shares closed at $46.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded the rating for Marriott International, Inc. MAR from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $226 to $303. Marriott International shares closed at $257.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $21 to $23. Teva Pharmaceutical shares closed at $16.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying W stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.