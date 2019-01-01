ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ACI Worldwide
(NASDAQ:ACIW)
26.35
0.15[0.57%]
At close: May 27
26.35
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low26.22 - 26.67
52 Week High/Low24.4 - 39.68
Open / Close26.26 / 26.35
Float / Outstanding101.2M / 114.8M
Vol / Avg.531.6K / 698.7K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E21.42
50d Avg. Price28.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float101.2M

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ACI Worldwide reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$323.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$323.1M

Earnings Recap

 

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACI Worldwide beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $37.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACI Worldwide's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.97 0.14 0.08 -0.09
EPS Actual 1.10 0.31 0.23 0.15
Revenue Estimate 453.36M 314.99M 300.51M 276.66M
Revenue Actual 466.83M 316.91M 301.67M 285.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ACI Worldwide using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

ACI Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q
When is ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) reporting earnings?
A

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $-0.08.

Q
What were ACI Worldwide’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $240.6M, which beat the estimate of $225.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.