ACCO Brands
(NYSE:ACCO)
7.46
0.13[1.77%]
At close: May 27
7.45
-0.0100[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low7.37 - 7.51
52 Week High/Low6.96 - 9.76
Open / Close7.37 / 7.45
Float / Outstanding83.6M / 97M
Vol / Avg.345.2K / 619.8K
Mkt Cap723.5M
P/E6.06
50d Avg. Price7.63
Div / Yield0.3/4.03%
Payout Ratio22.76
EPS-0.03
Total Float83.6M

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ACCO Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.110

Quarterly Revenue

$441.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$441.6M

Earnings Recap

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACCO Brands beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $31.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACCO Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.34 0.26 0.03
EPS Actual 0.54 0.33 0.43 0.10
Revenue Estimate 560.93M 531.45M 474.16M 390.32M
Revenue Actual 570.30M 526.70M 517.80M 410.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACCO Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) reporting earnings?
A

ACCO Brands (ACCO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were ACCO Brands’s (NYSE:ACCO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $490M, which missed the estimate of $497.2M.

