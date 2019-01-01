ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACCO Brands beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $31.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACCO Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.34 0.26 0.03 EPS Actual 0.54 0.33 0.43 0.10 Revenue Estimate 560.93M 531.45M 474.16M 390.32M Revenue Actual 570.30M 526.70M 517.80M 410.50M

