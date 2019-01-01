ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ACCO Brands
The latest price target for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) was reported by Keybanc on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ACCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) was provided by Keybanc, and ACCO Brands upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ACCO Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ACCO Brands was filed on November 12, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ACCO Brands (ACCO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price ACCO Brands (ACCO) is trading at is $7.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
