ACCO Brands
(NYSE:ACCO)
7.3777
-0.0423[-0.57%]
Last update: 10:02AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.32 - 7.38
52 Week High/Low6.96 - 9.76
Open / Close7.35 / -
Float / Outstanding83.6M / 97M
Vol / Avg.36.9K / 622.3K
Mkt Cap715.5M
P/E6.03
50d Avg. Price7.52
Div / Yield0.3/4.04%
Payout Ratio22.76
EPS-0.03
Total Float83.6M

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for ACCO Brands

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

ACCO Brands Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for ACCO Brands (ACCO)?
A

The latest price target for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) was reported by Keybanc on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ACCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for ACCO Brands (ACCO)?
A

The latest analyst rating for ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) was provided by Keybanc, and ACCO Brands upgraded their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for ACCO Brands (ACCO)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ACCO Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ACCO Brands was filed on November 12, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating ACCO Brands (ACCO) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ACCO Brands (ACCO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price ACCO Brands (ACCO) is trading at is $7.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

