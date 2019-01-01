Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.510
Quarterly Revenue
$93.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$93.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Accolade using advanced sorting and filters.
Accolade Questions & Answers
When is Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) reporting earnings?
Accolade (ACCD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.86, which missed the estimate of $-0.40.
What were Accolade’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.9M, which beat the estimate of $34.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.