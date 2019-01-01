ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$25.7K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$25.7K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ABVC BioPharma using advanced sorting and filters.
ABVC BioPharma Questions & Answers
When is ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) reporting earnings?
ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were ABVC BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:ABVC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31.4K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.