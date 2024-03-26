Why ABVC BioPharma Stock Is Up Today

Loading... Loading...

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement with ForSeeCon Eye Corporation for the company’s ophthalmology pipeline.

The Details:

ABVC BioPharma said that the licensing agreement includes the ophthalmology pipeline, including the medical device Vitargus licensed products and clinical trial, registration, manufacturing, supply, and distribution rights.

ABVC will receive the first licensing payment of $30 million in cash and shares within 30 days of executing the agreement. ABVC is entitled to another milestone payment of $3.5 million in cash after the first useful fundraise and royalties of 5% of net sales, up to $60 million, after the launch of the licensed product.

“We are thrilled to announce a new licensing deal that we believe will make our product available to more patients undergoing the tedious Vitrectomy procedure. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing patients with a better quality of life during and after the procedure,” said Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC’s CEO.

ABVC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, ABVC BioPharma shares are up 20% at $1.26 at the time of publication Tuesday.

