Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Absolute Software
Absolute Software Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting ABST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.41% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) was provided by Raymond James, and Absolute Software maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Absolute Software, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Absolute Software was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Absolute Software (ABST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price Absolute Software (ABST) is trading at is $9.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
