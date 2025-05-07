AMC Q1 Earnings Highlights: Double Beat, CEO Highlights 2025, 2026 Slate As Box Office Doubles In April

Movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC reported first-quarter financial results after market close.

Here are the highlights.

What Happened: AMC reported first-quarter revenue of $862.5 million, down 9.3% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $837.1 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 58 cents per share for the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 59 cents per share.

"Anyone trying to draw any conclusions about the success or appeal of movie theaters from the results of the first quarter of 2025 is likely to be mistaken, because the industrywide domestic box office in Q1 was in our view a distorting anomaly that has already corrected itself," AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

Aron said the company grew per-patron operating metrics, including an all-time first quarter record for U.S. admissions revenue per patron. The AMC CEO highlighted the success of programs like AMC Stubs loyalty and the A-List subscription programs in the quarter.

Total attendance was 41.9 million in the first quarter, down 10.1% year-over-year. U.S. attendance was 26.9 million, down 11.8% year-over-year, while international attendance of 15.0 million was down 7.1% year-over-year.

AMC ended the first quarter with $378.7 million in cash.

What's Next: Aron highlighted the future growth for AMC and the movie theater sector with a strong lineup of blockbusters in 2025 and 2026, echoing comments from past years.

"We continue to believe that moviegoing demand for the balance of 2025 and all of 2026 will show great strength," Aron said.

While the first three months of 2025 were the lowest box office totals since 1996, excluding the Covid-impacted years, Aron said the turnaround started in April 2025.

"Since April 1, movie theater demand has been booming. The April 2025 industry-wide domestic box office was double that of April 2024."

Aron said May is currently pacing at double the rate of a year ago.

"AMC is playing on offense again," Aron added, when highlighting the company's investments in more premium theaters.

Aron predicts that AMC can continue to recover from the challenges of recent years.

"We are optimistic that we will get done what needs to be done, and that AMC is poised to capture the momentum for a strengthening 2025 and 2026, and what we believe will be an even brighter future beyond."

AMC Price Action: AMC stock is up 1.5% to $2.76 in after-hours trading versus a 52-week trading range of $2.45 to $11.88.

