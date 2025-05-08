May 8, 2025 4:36 PM 1 min read

Affirm Stock Sinks Despite Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM released its third-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures in the report. 

The Details: Affirm reported quarterly losses of one cent per share, which beat the Street estimate of losses of three cents. Quarterly revenue of $783.13 million beat the consensus estimate of $783.03 million and is up from revenue of $576.16 million from the prior year’s quarter.

Read Next: Thursday’s Top 5 Trending Stocks: What’s Going On With D-Wave, Novavax, Carvana?

For the third quarter, Affirm reported:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) grew 36% to $8.6 billion.
  • Direct-to-Consumer GMV (D2C GMV) grew 50% to $2.4 billion and Affirm Card GMV within this grew 115%
    to $807 million.
  • Active consumers, excluding the discontinued Returnly business, increased 23% to 21.9 million.
  • Active merchant count increased 23% to 358,000 at the end of the quarter.

“Demand for Affirm remains excellent: year-over-year GMV growth accelerated for the third consecutive quarter, including a strong March, which continued into April. Credit outcomes are in line with our predictions, and as always, we are watching attentively for any indicators of macroeconomic stress, and fine-tuning the settings of our models continuously, CEO Max Levchin wrote in a letter to shareholders.

AFRM Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Affirm stock was down 7.96% at $49.94 after-hours Thursday.  

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$46.23-14.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.13
Growth
84.62
Quality
-
Value
23.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsFintechNewsAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving
fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved