Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Explode For Double-Digit Percentage Gains After Trump Trade Deal News

- Global crypto market cap jumps 5.7% to $3.15 trillion amid renewed bullish momentum.
- One trader forecasts Bitcoin will consolidate between $108,000 and $122,000 for up to three months.
The cryptocurrency market is pushing higher, buoyed by a newly agreed-upon trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$101,123.47
|+4.8%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,064.54
|+14.5%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$160.14
|+9.3%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.24
|+5.9%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1902
|+11.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001396
|+10%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 2.3% and daily active addresses growing by 8.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,668 to 10,628 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 667.9%.
- Coinglass data reports 145,654 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $583.27 million, with short liquidations of $472.8 million at the highest level since April 22.
Notable Developments:
- Coinbase Acquires Deribit In $2.9B Deal To Expand Crypto Derivatives Business
- Judge Dismisses Most Claims Against Tom Brady, Stephen Curry Over FTX Crypto Endorsements
- Anthony Scaramucci Compares Trump’s Crypto Policy To Mar-A-Lago Buffet: ‘You Have To Eat Everything At The Table’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Surge As Experts Predict BTC To $112,000 Soon
- COIN Vs. MARA: Which Crypto Stock Chart Has The Bullish Edge Before Q1 Earnings Drop?
- XRP Gains on Ripple Expansion And SEC Vote Speculation
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Brett BRETT/USD
|$0.07278
|+39.4%
|Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD
|$1.80
|+33.2%
|Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD
|$0.01431
|+32.4%
Trader Notes: CryptoCon says many investors will regret missing phases 4 and 5 of the Bitcoin MVRV cycle, which historically mark the heart of the bull market. He remains confident that Bitcoin is en route to reclaim $100,000 and beyond.
Crypto trader Kevin highlighted his April 28 prediction of a drop in Bitcoin dominance, which has since declined by 1%, confirming his forecast that altcoins would begin outperforming BTC.
Meanwhile, Blockchainedbb remains disciplined in her strategy, despite Bitcoin's 34% rally. She plans to take profits within a set range and anticipates BTC will consolidate between $108,000–$122,000 for up to three months. During that time, she expects a strong altcoin rally, warning that most retail buyers will likely enter near the top, repeating classic cycle behaviour.
Rekt Capital added that the recent bullish divergence ended Bitcoin's downside deviation, pushing BTC back above $100,000, signaling renewed strength.
Image: Shutterstock
