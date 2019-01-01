Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Absci
Absci Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting ABSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 623.51% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Absci maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Absci, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Absci was filed on March 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Absci (ABSI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $29.00 to $28.00. The current price Absci (ABSI) is trading at is $3.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
