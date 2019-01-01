ñol

ABM Indus
(NYSE:ABM)
48.75
0.95[1.99%]
At close: May 27
48.77
0.0200[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low48.19 - 49.02
52 Week High/Low38.44 - 54
Open / Close48.19 / 48.77
Float / Outstanding48.2M / 66.9M
Vol / Avg.206.8K / 526K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E26.08
50d Avg. Price47.01
Div / Yield0.78/1.60%
Payout Ratio40.91
EPS1.12
Total Float48.2M

ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ABM Indus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 8

EPS

$0.940

Quarterly Revenue

$1.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$1.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ABM Indus using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

ABM Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) reporting earnings?
A

ABM Indus (ABM) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Q
What were ABM Indus’s (NYSE:ABM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.

