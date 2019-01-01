ñol

Asbury Automotive Group
(NYSE:ABG)
186.95
0.08[0.04%]
At close: Jun 7
186.87
-0.0800[-0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low146.43 - 230.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding14.8M / 22.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 268.2K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E5.82
50d Avg. Price172.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS10.43
Total Float14.8M

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Asbury Automotive Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$9.270

Quarterly Revenue

$3.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.9B

Earnings Recap

 

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 3.69%, reporting an EPS of $9.27 versus an estimate of $8.94.

Revenue was up $1.72 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.41 which was followed by a 5.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asbury Automotive Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 6.05 6.25 4.38 3.62
EPS Actual 7.46 7.36 7.78 4.68
Revenue Estimate 2.48B 2.23B 2.28B 2.06B
Revenue Actual 2.65B 2.41B 2.58B 2.19B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Asbury Automotive Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Asbury Automotive Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reporting earnings?
A

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.58, which missed the estimate of $1.68.

Q
What were Asbury Automotive Group’s (NYSE:ABG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which missed the estimate of $1.6B.

