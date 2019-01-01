Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $152.00 expecting ABG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.80% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Asbury Automotive Group downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Asbury Automotive Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Asbury Automotive Group was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $185.00 to $152.00. The current price Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) is trading at is $184.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
