Ambev (NYSE:ABEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) was reported by B of A Securities on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ABEV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) was provided by B of A Securities, and Ambev upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ambev, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ambev was filed on November 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ambev (ABEV) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ambev (ABEV) is trading at is $2.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
