Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Abeona Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
