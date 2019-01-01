ñol

Abeona Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:ABEO)
0.168
0.0139[9.02%]
At close: May 27
0.17
0.0020[1.19%]
After Hours: 7:18PM EDT
Day High/Low0.15 - 0.17
52 Week High/Low0.13 - 1.92
Open / Close0.15 / 0.17
Float / Outstanding145M / 146.9M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 2M
Mkt Cap24.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.45
Total Float145M

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Abeona Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$346K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$346K

Earnings Recap

 

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Abeona Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Abeona Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) reporting earnings?
A

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.21, which missed the estimate of $-0.15.

Q
What were Abeona Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:ABEO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $217K, which missed the estimate of $230K.

