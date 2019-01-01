Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting ABEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 495.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Abeona Therapeutics downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Abeona Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Abeona Therapeutics was filed on November 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $1.00. The current price Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) is trading at is $0.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.