Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ameris beat estimated earnings by 0.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.07.
Revenue was down $23.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ameris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|1.18
|1.18
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.20
|1.25
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|241.59M
|245.11M
|263.83M
|260.93M
|Revenue Actual
|248.61M
|238.22M
|251.09M
|282.95M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ameris using advanced sorting and filters.
Ameris Questions & Answers
Ameris (ABCB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.64.
The Actual Revenue was $91.3M, which missed the estimate of $93.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.