Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ameris beat estimated earnings by 0.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was down $23.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ameris's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.18 1.18 1.15 EPS Actual 1.17 1.20 1.25 1.66 Revenue Estimate 241.59M 245.11M 263.83M 260.93M Revenue Actual 248.61M 238.22M 251.09M 282.95M

