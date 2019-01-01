Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ameris
Ameris Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ameris (NASDAQ: ABCB) was reported by Raymond James on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting ABCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.55% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ameris (NASDAQ: ABCB) was provided by Raymond James, and Ameris maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ameris, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ameris was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ameris (ABCB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $57.00 to $50.00. The current price Ameris (ABCB) is trading at is $46.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
