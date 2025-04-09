Bank Shares Are Up Today: What You Need To Know

Zinger Key Points
- Bank stocks surge after Trump paused tariffs for non-retaliating countries, easing market uncertainty.
- China faces a 125% tariff as U.S. shifts trade strategy, boosting investor confidence in economic stability.
Bank shares such as Ameris Bancorp inc. ABCB and BancFirst Corp BANF are trading higher on Wednesday in response to a surprise announcement from President Donald Trump to temporarily pause certain tariffs.
What To Know: The broad-based rally followed Trump's declaration of a 90-day suspension on reciprocal tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures. While the pause excludes China — which will now face a 125% tariff on its goods — the shift in policy has eased immediate trade tensions and helped stabilize market sentiment.
A pause in trade escalation reduces uncertainty, which can support business lending, consumer confidence and overall economic activity — all key drivers for banks.
Trump's move was said to be a reward for countries that refrained from retaliating, offering them a temporary 10% tariff and delaying further duties. In contrast, China was singled out as a bad actor, with the president criticizing its trade practices and warning that the U.S. will no longer tolerate the current imbalance.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the tariff shift as a correction to decades of trade inequities and suggested that the market had previously misunderstood the scope of Trump’s policy. He called the 10% reciprocal tariff a "temporary floor" that adds clarity and leverage to U.S. trade strategy.
Price Action: Ameris shares closed Wednesday up 8.31% to $54.90 and Bancfirst shares were up 6.08% to $108.29, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Shutterstock.
