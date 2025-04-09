Bank Shares Are Up Today: What You Need To Know

Bank shares such as Ameris Bancorp inc. ABCB and BancFirst Corp BANF are trading higher on Wednesday in response to a surprise announcement from President Donald Trump to temporarily pause certain tariffs.

What To Know: The broad-based rally followed Trump's declaration of a 90-day suspension on reciprocal tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures. While the pause excludes China — which will now face a 125% tariff on its goods — the shift in policy has eased immediate trade tensions and helped stabilize market sentiment.

A pause in trade escalation reduces uncertainty, which can support business lending, consumer confidence and overall economic activity — all key drivers for banks.

Trump's move was said to be a reward for countries that refrained from retaliating, offering them a temporary 10% tariff and delaying further duties. In contrast, China was singled out as a bad actor, with the president criticizing its trade practices and warning that the U.S. will no longer tolerate the current imbalance.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the tariff shift as a correction to decades of trade inequities and suggested that the market had previously misunderstood the scope of Trump’s policy. He called the 10% reciprocal tariff a "temporary floor" that adds clarity and leverage to U.S. trade strategy.

Price Action: Ameris shares closed Wednesday up 8.31% to $54.90 and Bancfirst shares were up 6.08% to $108.29, according to Benzinga Pro.

