AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding
AllianceBernstein Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) was reported by Citigroup on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $64.50 expecting AB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.35% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) was provided by Citigroup, and AllianceBernstein Holding maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AllianceBernstein Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AllianceBernstein Holding was filed on January 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $62.00 to $64.50. The current price AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) is trading at is $42.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
