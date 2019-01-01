ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AllianceBernstein Holding
(NYSE:AB)
42.90
0.63[1.49%]
At close: May 27
42.50
-0.4000[-0.93%]
After Hours: 9:08AM EDT
Day High/Low42.65 - 43.94
52 Week High/Low35.2 - 57.54
Open / Close42.7 / 42.9
Float / Outstanding98M / 99.6M
Vol / Avg.366.7K / 440.4K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E10.89
50d Avg. Price42.85
Div / Yield3.99/9.30%
Payout Ratio98.98
EPS0.87
Total Float98M

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AllianceBernstein Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.900

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$94.4M

Earnings Recap

 

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $99.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AllianceBernstein Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1 0.86 0.83 0.75
EPS Actual 1.29 0.89 0.91 0.81
Revenue Estimate 966.91M 829.49M 845.89M 807.41M
Revenue Actual 1.26B 1.09B 1.08B 1.01B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AllianceBernstein Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

AllianceBernstein Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) reporting earnings?
A

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $-0.06.

Q
What were AllianceBernstein Holding’s (NYSE:AB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $802.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

