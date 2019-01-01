AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $99.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AllianceBernstein Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1 0.86 0.83 0.75 EPS Actual 1.29 0.89 0.91 0.81 Revenue Estimate 966.91M 829.49M 845.89M 807.41M Revenue Actual 1.26B 1.09B 1.08B 1.01B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.