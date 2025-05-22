Ethereum ETH/USD is trading at $2669, marking a steady rise toward the $3000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has surged over 5% over the past week amid rising institutional interest, with BTCS boosting holdings, RWA tokenization on Ethereum Layer-2s, and a bullish price structure.

Blockchain company, BTCS Inc., has expanded its ETH holdings with a fresh purchase of 3450 ETH amounting to $8.43 million. The company's total Ethereum holdings are over 12,500 ETH, marking a 38% increase.

CEO Charles Allen stated that Ethereum is central to BTCS's blockchain infrastructure approach. The company is enhancing the base needed to scale validator operations and boost staking income, while delivering sustained value to shareholders.

According to Cointelegraph, Real Vision founder, Raoul Pal, is pushing back at the skepticism surrounding Ethereum's future by calling it the "Microsoft of blockchain." He argued that traditional finance sees Ethereum as the clear base layer for tokenization, noting that firms such as JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS are highly unlikely to build on Solana SOL/USD.

Analysts from AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB echoed the sentiment, crediting Ethereum's price recovery to the growing recognition that traditional finance has already tokenized billions in US Treasuries and commodities.

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX, has doubled down on his forecast that Ethereum could reach its long-term target of $15,000. According to the Bankless Podcast, Arthur said a US $10,000 to US $15,000 price for ETH is far from unrealistic, citing a shift in the market sentiment.

"Everybody thought it was dead, but the most hated coin goes up fastest in the next cycle," he said. Hayes added that Ethereum's comeback is natural after being overshadowed by Solana, while pointing to the Pectra upgrade as a positive catalyst.

Buyers have remained active near the $2440 level, where ETH has formed a base for an upward move. ETH price broke past $2500 and $2520, crossing the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from the $2615 high to the $2442 low.

A breakout above $2720 could push a rally toward $2840 and potentially $2920, or even $3000 in the short term. A failure to breach $2629 could trigger another dip, with the initial support at $2525 and major support at $2500.

With growing institutional backing, expanding layer 2 development, and bullish technicals, Ethereum is positioning itself for not just a break above $3000 but for a sustained rally that could redefine its position.

