June 3, 2025 8:37 AM 1 min read

This Advance Auto Parts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Redburn Atlantic analyst Sam Hudson upgraded the rating for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $28 to $45. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $49.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Flora Bocahut upgraded the rating for UBS Group AG UBS from Hold to Buy. UBS shares closed at $31.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth upgraded the rating for Pinterest, Inc. PINS from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $35 to $40. Pinterest shares closed at $31.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

