This Advance Auto Parts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Monday

Redburn Atlantic analyst Sam Hudson upgraded the rating for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $28 to $45. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $49.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Flora Bocahut upgraded the rating for UBS Group AG UBS from Hold to Buy. UBS shares closed at $31.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth upgraded the rating for Pinterest, Inc. PINS from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $35 to $40. Pinterest shares closed at $31.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

