Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Arlington Asset Inv
Arlington Asset Inv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) was reported by JonesTrading on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting AAIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.97% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AAIC) was provided by JonesTrading, and Arlington Asset Inv maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Arlington Asset Inv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Arlington Asset Inv was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price Arlington Asset Inv (AAIC) is trading at is $3.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
