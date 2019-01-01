Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 05:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alcoa beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $3.06 versus an estimate of $2.97.
Revenue was up $423.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 2.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alcoa's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.96
|1.79
|1.34
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|2.50
|2.05
|1.49
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|3.36B
|2.93B
|2.64B
|2.65B
|Revenue Actual
|3.34B
|3.11B
|2.83B
|2.87B
