Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alcoa
Alcoa Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Alcoa (NYSE: AA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $96.00 expecting AA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.05% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alcoa (NYSE: AA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Alcoa maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alcoa, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alcoa was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alcoa (AA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $96.00. The current price Alcoa (AA) is trading at is $64.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
