Veeva Systems, e.l.f. Beauty, C3.ai, BRP And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV rose sharply during Thursday's session following strong quarterly results.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.97, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.77. Quarterly sales of $759 million (+17% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $731.91 million.

For the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, the company projects total revenue between $3.09 billion and $3.10 billion versus the Street view of $3.09 billion (prior view: $3.040 billion to $3.055 billion), non-GAAP operating income of approximately $1.36 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS of around $7.63 versus the Street view of $7.56 (Prior view: $7.32).

Veeva Systems shares jumped 19.9% to $281.10 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ORIC shares jumped 32% to $7.88 after the company announced preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944. Additionally, the company announced a $125 million private placement, which was priced at an 18% premium to its 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price.

LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH gained 28.2% to $25.01.

gained 28.2% to $25.01. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF jumped 27% to $114.92 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced it will acquire Rhode.

C3.ai, Inc . AI gained 26.7% to $29.22 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a renewal and expansion of its joint venture with Baker Hughes for accelerated AI-driven transformations in the energy and industrial sectors.

Claritev Corporation CTEV gained 23.6% to $32.96.

gained 23.6% to $32.96. SS Innovations International, Inc . SSII rose 19.5% to $6.07.

BRP Inc . DOOO gained 12.1% to $40.28 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Additionally, the company announced that its president, CEO, and chair of the board will retire by the end of the fiscal year.

Nordson Corporatio n NDSN rose 9.3% to $213.89 following upbeat quarterly results.

CoreWeave, Inc . CRWV gained 6% to $122.78.

. gained 6% to $122.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. A rose 4.3% to $115.69 following strong quarterly results.

