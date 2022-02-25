 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:11am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock rose 66.2% to $22.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares rose 10.6% to $16.58. The company's market cap stands at $839.5 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares rose 8.97% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 5.71% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.

 

Losers

  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares decreased by 20.7% to $9.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $333.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares fell 12.37% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares decreased by 9.9% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares fell 9.32% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares declined by 6.52% to $56.65. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

