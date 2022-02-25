11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock rose 66.2% to $22.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares rose 10.6% to $16.58. The company's market cap stands at $839.5 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares rose 8.97% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 5.71% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
Losers
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares decreased by 20.7% to $9.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $333.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares fell 12.37% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares decreased by 9.9% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares fell 9.32% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
- CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares declined by 6.52% to $56.65. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
