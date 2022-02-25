Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Crexendo

The Trade: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $13.36 thousand.

What's Happening: Crexendo recently declared a quarterly dividend of $.005 per common share.

Crexendo recently declared a quarterly dividend of $.005 per common share. What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

Evolving Systems

The Trade: Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 70,628 shares at an average price of $1.78. The insider spent around $125.83 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Evolving Systems recently reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering.

: Evolving Systems recently reported a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering. What Evolving Systems Does: Evolving Systems Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services. It offers services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial services markets.

Charles & Colvard

The Trade: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) CEO and President Don Oconnell acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.82. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.2 thousand.

What's Happening: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Charles & Colvard Does: Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market.

Doma Holdings

The Trade: Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Director Mark Ein acquired a total of 332,970 shares at an average price of $2.40. The insider spent $799.13 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Doma recently reported Q4 earnings results.

: Doma recently reported Q4 earnings results. What Doma Holdings Does: Doma Holdings Inc is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable.

Sensei Biotherapeutics