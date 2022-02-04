 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $3111.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 trillion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares rose 10.07% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 9.89% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.8 million.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock rose 6.81% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares declined by 11.6% to $1.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock decreased by 5.59% to $18.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock decreased by 3.39% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 3.15% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares fell 2.76% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares fell 2.05% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

