12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares increased by 9.9% to $53.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 6.96% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock rose 6.76% to $8.52. The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million.
- Also check out these stocks insiders are buying
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock rose 6.38% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $761.8 million.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $308.0. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 million.
Losers
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock declined by 10.3% to $48.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares fell 5.33% to $105.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares fell 5.2% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares decreased by 4.1% to $347.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock fell 3.68% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers