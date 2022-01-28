 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:10am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares increased by 9.9% to $53.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 6.96% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock rose 6.76% to $8.52. The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million.
  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock rose 6.38% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $761.8 million.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $308.0. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 million.

Losers

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock declined by 10.3% to $48.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares fell 5.33% to $105.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares fell 5.2% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares decreased by 4.1% to $347.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock fell 3.68% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

