QQQ
+ 0.00
341.10
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-904.21
36255.89
-2.43%
DIA
+ 0.03
341.52
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.14
431.10
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.08
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
167.55
+ 0.03%

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: NextEra Energy, Flexsteel Industries And More

byLisa Levin
January 28, 2022 7:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: NextEra Energy, Flexsteel Industries And More

US stock futures traded mostly lower this morning despite Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

NextEra Energy

  • The Trade: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director Naren Gursahaney acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $73.62. To acquire these shares, it cost around $147.25 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: NextEra Energy recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • What NextEra Energy Does: NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. FP&L contributes roughly 60% of the group's operating earnings.

Flexsteel Industries

  • The Trade: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn Dickson acquired a total of 2,133 shares at an average price of $23.90. To acquire these shares, it cost $50.98 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Flexsteel Industries recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.05 per share.
  • What Flexsteel Industries Does: Flexsteel Industries Inc is a United States-based company that manufactures, imports, and markets residential and commercial upholstered wooden furniture products.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Banc of California

  • The Trade: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) President and CEO Jared M Wolff bought a total of 5,015 shares at an average price of $19.70. To acquire these shares, it cost $98.8 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Banc of California recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • What Banc of California Does: Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Small Cap Insider Trades Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Apple, Microsoft And Nvidia Shares Are All At Support: Will These Levels Hold Firm?

Apple, Microsoft And Nvidia Shares Are All At Support: Will These Levels Hold Firm?

In my last Benzinga post which you can read here, I analyzed the S&P 500 in relation to the daily 200 simple moving average (SMA) and how I use it to give me a bias to price action.  read more
Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft

Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft

All eyes are on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Wednesday after the stock staged an impressive reversal following the company's fourth-quarter financial results last night. read more
Neuberger Analyst Expects Strong Q4 Results For Apple, Amazon, Google: Why He Would Buy The Stocks 'Right Now'

Neuberger Analyst Expects Strong Q4 Results For Apple, Amazon, Google: Why He Would Buy The Stocks 'Right Now'

High-growth tech stocks have come under pressure in recent months as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, reducing bond buying and trimming the nearly $9 trillion in assets it's holding.  read more
Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster

Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) crushing fourth-quarter delivery turns the focus on how well the company managed costs amid supply headwinds and whether the electric vehicle maker is on track to deliver 40% long-term gross margins when it reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday, accordi read more