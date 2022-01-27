12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $46.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock rose 8.75% to $22.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares rose 8.35% to $18.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $990.8 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 7.45% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 6.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.
Losers
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares decreased by 21.5% to $16.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares fell 6.64% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
- Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) stock fell 5.85% to $103.6. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 billion.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock decreased by 4.72% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock declined by 3.68% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock decreased by 3.07% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.7 million.
