12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:14am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $46.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock rose 8.75% to $22.1. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares rose 8.35% to $18.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $990.8 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 7.45% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 6.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.

Losers

  • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares decreased by 21.5% to $16.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares fell 6.64% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
  • Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) stock fell 5.85% to $103.6. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 billion.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock decreased by 4.72% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock declined by 3.68% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock decreased by 3.07% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

