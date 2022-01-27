 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock rose 10.8% to $536.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock rose 9.92% to $63.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) stock increased by 9.02% to $105.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 8.91% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.2 million.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stock rose 7.13% to $187.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares decreased by 17.5% to $118.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SAP (NYSE:SAP) shares declined by 6.54% to $123.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares decreased by 5.23% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares declined by 4.22% to $571.5. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock decreased by 3.84% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares fell 3.77% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

