12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock increased by 3.22% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock rose 2.71% to $125.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $26.47. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 2.34% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.8 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock increased by 2.34% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
Losers

  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares fell 4.5% to $69.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock fell 4.09% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.4 million.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares decreased by 3.67% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) shares fell 3.32% to $240.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.4 billion.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock decreased by 3.2% to $5.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.3 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares declined by 2.89% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

